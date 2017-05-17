Youth can ride transit all summer long for flat rate

Grays Harbor Transit is assisting local youth with an all summer pass.

The 2017 Summer Youth Pass is available for youth in the area for $20.

This pass will allow rides from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

GH Transit says that the pass is valid locally on “all fixed route and general public Dial-a-Ride buses in both Zone 1 and 2” as well as being honored on Jefferson, Clallam, Mason and now Intercity Transit buses.

The pass, available at the Grays Harbor Transit Station in Aberdeen, is for youth 18 and under.