YMCA of Grays Harbor closing lap pool for a month

The YMCA lap pool will be closing for a month.

In a release, the YMCA of Grays Harbor announced that work at their facility will be closing both pools starting this month.

They tell KXRO that in order to resurface the lap pool and remove old paint from the pool deck, they need to drain and close their pools.

“It is our goal to ensure our pools are maintained at a high level.”

Both pools and the entite Aquatics Center will be closed from Friday, May 25th to Thursday, May 31st, with a full closure of the lap pool from Friday, May 25th – Sunday, June 24th.

“We understand that this will be an inconvenience for some of you.”

The YMCA said that during the closure, they will still be offering their fitness center, wellness coaches, as well as group classes and other opportunities for members to meet their fitness goals.

From YMCA:

The Y offers many options to help with Health & Wellness. Our Fitness Center is always staffed with fitness professionals willing to help you meet your goals.

The Y also offers two programs that are FREE with your membership.

Wellness Connection

Learn how to make a positive impact on your health & well being by meeting one on one with our wellness coaches. They can assist you in goal setting, workout plans, and help get you acquainted with programs that fit your needs. They will also follow up to check on your progress and offer further assistance if needed.

Wellness Connections are FREE to members and sign ups can be done at the Front Desk.

Fitness Orientation

Learn about the Fitness Center. Get started on a fitness program taught by one of our trained staff. A Fitness Orientation consists of goal setting, strength & cardiovascular training, charting, and a body analysis. Fitness Orientations are FREE to members and sign ups can be done at the Front Desk.

Our Y also has an array of Group Exercise Classes for all ages and abilities.

Research has indicated that individuals who participate in group exercise classes are more likely to achieve their health and wellness goals due to increased motivation, new friendships, and accountability.