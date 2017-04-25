The YMCA is celebrating Healthy Kids Day, and you’re invited

The YMCA of Grays Harbor is celebrating Healthy Kids Day this Sunday, and they are inviting the public.

In a release, the Y says that they will “kick-start physical activity and learning throughout the summer” as they hold a free community event on April 30th for kids and families.

“At Healthy Kids Day, we’re helping parents take on summer by taking steps to ensure that their kids stay physically and intellectually active,” said Dan Brown, Associate Executive Director at the YMCA of Grays Harbor.

“With summer just around the corner, there is no better time than now to begin developing a healthy routine that helps kids be healthier and sharper for when the next school year begins.”

On Sunday, April 30 Y from 12-2pm, the Y will feature activities such as “family aerobics, healthy hands on education, and drawings for prizes and free T-Shirts” as well as a Walk/Stroll/Run with registration beginning at 10:30am and starting at 11am.