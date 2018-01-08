“X” sex is available on your birth certificate as of Jan. 27

Washington residents who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificates will soon have a third “X” option.

The Department of Health announced that beginning January 27, people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to the non-binary designation “X”.

After receiving and considering public comment, the agency determined that this rule change will provide individuals who do not exclusively identify as male or female with the option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity.

The new rules established by DOH establishes requirements for individuals who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificate either to male, female, or “X”, removing the requirement for medical attestation for adults making a request, and expanding the list of licensed health care professionals who can attest to the gender change for minors.

Minors wanting to change their sex designation must have written consent of their parent or legal guardian and an attestation by a licensed health care professional.

The rule applies to changes to birth certificates after they have been registered. The agency says the non-binary sex designation isn’t available at birth.

The rule:

Defines X as a gender that is not exclusively male or female, including, but not limited to, intersex, agender, amalgagender, androgynous, bigender, demigender, female-to-male, genderfluid, genderqueer, male-to-female, neutrois, nonbinary, pangender, third sex, transgender, transsexual, Two Spirit, and unspecified.

Health care providers who can attest to gender change for minors includes psychologists, advanced social workers, independent clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, and mental health counselors.

For more information, visit the Birth Certificate Gender Change Rule Making web page.