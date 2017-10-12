WSDOT property for sale in Grays Harbor prices vary by $4.99 million dollars
By KXRO News
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 8:19 AM

For starting bids of $2,600 or $5 million, you could own a piece of property.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is looking to sell 2 pieces of property in Grays Harbor that would take them off the state inventory.

In an auction on October 25, 2017, will be auctioning off 11 properties across the state.

This includes a 2.9 acre piece of land along Highway 101 on the Raymond Highway.

The “irregular shaped” parcel sits around 5 miles south of Cosmopolis, and around 1500 feet south of Clark’s Restaurant.

The empty piece of land is covered in trees and has the Little running through the back side. Starting bid on this land will be $2,600, and it holds an assessed value of $32,000.

For those with a larger budget, the price on the WSDOT land used to build the SR 520 Bridge pontoons has dropped in price, down from a minimum bid of $9.75 million to only $5 million.

Floating out their final pontoons in 2015, the 54 acre site purchased by WSDOT in 2010 for just under $5 million has remained empty since.

In a “Highest and Best Use Industrial Study” by Nichols Marine Services, they said that the location may not be worth anything.

The study was commissioned by the City of Aberdeen to analyze the site and look at possible uses.

According to the report, the highest and best use industries identified for the site were all found to be in the marine industry:

  • Marine vessel, repair and modification;
  • Marine vessel, new construction; and
  • Marine vessel, decommissioning or ship breaking.

Nichols says that several modifications would be needed before any industry could effectively use the site.

“because site modifications are necessary for any marine industry, the value of the site in its current configuration has been set at zero dollars.”

They continue to say that “Having to pay a positive value for this SR 520 pontoon casting basin site would likely render the site undesirable and cost prohibitive to potential buyers.”

They say in the release that the modifications to house a marine vessel business they say “are expected to total approximately $12.5 million. It is also expected that from the time the land is purchased, to the time an industry would be ready to open for business would likely be about 16 months.”

The only local company that has stated they placed a bid on the property was Grays Harbor Shipyard LLC, although interest has been officially expressed by the to expand their footprint

Bids for properties up for auction require a 10% surety deposit, while the pontoon site requires a $50,000 deposit to bid.

