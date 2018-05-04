Work on Tokeland dune set to start soon

Work begins this summer on a sand barrier dune in the Willapa Bay near the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer on the $19.9 million federally-funded dune repair project, intended to provide coastal storm damage protection.

The project will also maintain habitat for the Pacific Coast western snowy plover and streaked horned lark, two bird species federally listed under the Endangered Species Act as threatened.

Daryl Downing, Corps’ project manager for the project said, “Three major storms between December 2015 and October 2016 completely destroyed the northern portion of the sand spit and significantly eroded the remaining portion of the dune, threatening the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation, including culturally and ecologically significant wetland areas”.

Repair work includes dredging approximately 750,000 cubic yards of sand to rebuild the 12,500 foot-long protective berm.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to repair the dune to Manson Construction Corp of Seattle.