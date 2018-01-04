Work at Langley Hill Weather Radio will shut site down 4 days

The Washington Coastal Weather Radar at Langley Hill (KLGX) near Copalis Crossing will be shut down for a few days.

The National Weather Service in Seattle tells KXRO that from approximately January 8-11, the Langley Hill radar will undergo major upgrades and maintenance as part of the “Service Life Extension Program”.

During these 4 days, technicians will install a new signal processor, replacing obsolete technology, which they say will improve processing speed and data quality, provide added functionality, and support IT security.

According to their release, this is the first of four major upgrades planned in the next five years to replace and refurbish major components of the 20-year old equipment and to keep the radars operational into the 2030s.

The $150M investment is being made by the three organizations that use these radars, the NOAA National Weather Service, United States Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration.

Other Service Life Extension Projects include refurbishing the transmitter, pedestal, and equipment shelters.

During the outage, radar coverage is available from adjacent radar sites including Portland and Camano Island.

The upgrade at this radar site was originally scheduled for October 2017, but it was delayed until now due to ongoing active weather in October.