Work on Broadway Ave planned in Hoquiam

Broadway in Hoquiam is getting funding in order to be fixed.

At their Monday City Council meeting, the City of Hoquiam discussed over $1.7 million in funding specifically set to repair the road on Broadway Ave in Hoquiam.

The work would include slope stabilization to repair the road along the river.

The project would be done thanks to Surface Transportation Program grants.

City Administrator Brian Shay talked about where this funding comes from.

The first steps would be for the Preliminary Engineering and Right of Way funding, totaling over $200,000. These funds would require a local match of 13.5%.

Total funds from the City would be around $235,000, although Shay says that these funds be available through other sources.

The preliminary work will be done in 2019, with the construction planned for 2023.