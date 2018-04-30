Work at 28th St Landing starts this week
By KXRO News
Apr 30, 2018 @ 8:08 AM

Improvements at the 28th Street Landing and Boat Launch start this week, and will close the area until mid-September.

The says that the project will include demolition of the existing boat ramp, construction of a new, wider ramp, a permanent restroom, a second boarding float, improved lighting, and paving and striping of the parking lot.

Rognlin’s will be starting the work tomorrow.

In-water work will take place after the fish window opens in mid-July.

Port Commissioner Stan Pinnick said “We are excited to see this important waterfront access improvement project get underway and are confident it will be completed in time for the beginning of fall fishing season for the community to enjoy”.

The project was awarded grant funding through the Recreation Conservation Office Boating Facilities Program.

 

Photo from droneflying northwest footage

