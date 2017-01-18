Women’s March on Washington has local sister march on the North Beach

There will be a local march for Women’s Rights to coincide with marches across the state and country.

The Women’s March on Washington will happen on Saturday, January 21st, 20 years after the Million Women’s March in October of 1997, and in response to the recent election of Donald Trump.

Locally, the North Beach Women’s March is happening on Saturday in solidarity with the main march in Washington D.C., as well as hundreds of “sister marches” that will occur across the Nation and around the world.

Local organizers say,

“This march is a way to honor the strength, resilience, and determination of women and community members who have been marginalized by the recent election. ALL diverse feminist people are invited to join in this march. “

The Ocean Shores march is planned to start at 10:00 am on Saturday at the Galway Bay Restaurant on Point Brown Ave and end at the North Beach Community TV station on Anchor Ave.

Contact Info: Shannon Vandenbush, 360-289-4405, shannon@coastaccess.com