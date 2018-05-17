Woman loses both legs in train vs. pedestrian accident

A woman lost both of her legs after being on train tracks.

The Aberdeen Police say they responded just after midnight this morning when they heard a scream coming from the Puget Sound & Pacific Rail Yard near Harbor Battery.

Reports to the 911 Dispatch Center said the woman suffered a double amputation of her legs after being struck by a train.

Scanner audio provided to KXRO

Officers attempted to apply tourniquets to the victim’s legs to try and stop the bleeding.

The 43 year old woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being Life Flighted to Harborview Medical Center.

The officers noted that the area of the accident is a high trespass area and is marked with no trespassing.

At this time it is not known why the woman was on the tracks or in the area at that time of the night.

Officers determined that the train continued heading eastbound and was unaware of any accident.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson posted his condolences on Facebook and said that he had been working with businesses in the area of the rail yard to install a fence to prevent people from crossing the private land.