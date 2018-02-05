Woman injured in rollover accident

A woman was injured in a rollover accident just south of Cosmopolis.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday morning at about 8:45am a 26 year old Raymond woman was heading north on Highway 101 in a 2003 Toyota Camry.

They say the driver did not negotiate a turn to the right and the car hit the embankment which caused it to roll.

The Camry came to rest on its wheels in the southbound lane.

The Raymond woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries but her passenger, a 25 year old South Bend woman, was not injured.

The state patrol says the driver is being charged with 2nd degree negligent driving.