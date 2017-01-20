Witnesses needed following gunshot and assault in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for any witnesses of a shooting.

According to Aberdeen Police Lieutenant Darst, officers responded early Sunday morning to the 800 block of E. 1st Street after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot.

Some witnesses at the home said they heard the gunshot, but no one would identify a shooter.

The neighbor who called police showed police where the shooting occurred, and a spent shell was found. APD says that a small amount of blood was also found at the scene, but they were told that this blood was likely from an assault and not the shooting.

Officers stopped a vehicle reported to be involved and 2 men inside were identified as victims of the assault. Both men refused to give statements to police.

While a possible suspect has been identified, Aberdeen Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Please contact Lt. Darst or Det. Perkinson at 360-533-3180.

 

 

