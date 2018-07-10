Wishkah Valley School has a new Superintendent

Wally Lis has been selected as the new Superintendent at Wishkah Valley School .

Don Hay, Superintendent Search Consultant for the district, tells KXRO that the Wishkah Valley School Board voted unanimously to hire Lis as their new Superintendent.

“I am very honored to have been chosen for this position,” said Lis. “I am looking forward to working with the staff and meeting the students and their families.”

For the last seven years, Lis has served as the Superintendent of the Quilcene School District, and from 2011-2015 served in a dual role as joint Brinnon/Quilcene Superintendent.

“He has experience as a superintendent, school administrator, teacher, and coach. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Michigan University and received his superintendent’s endorsement from Western Washington University in 2006.”

Lis is replacing Superintendent and Principal Dennis Johnson who was placed on paid administrative leave following complaints.

The search for a new Superintendent involved input from the community, faculty, and staff; including each group in the interview process.

The Board tells KXRO that they would like to thank the members of the community for their valuable input.

“Hiring a Superintendent is one of the most important jobs placed upon the Board of Education. Partnering with the Community was vital to the process for selecting the district’s next Superintendent.”

The Board also thanked longtime Wishkah staff member Bob Eager for serving as Interim Superintendent during the transition.