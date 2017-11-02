Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 am Friday for Olympics

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Olympics with snow expected.

Show showers could be heavy at times in higher elevations, with warnings to plan.

They say to plan for slippery road conditions.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches through tonight is expected in the Olympic National Park and on the northern Olympic Peninsula, especially the road to Hurricane Ridge.

At this time, no snow is anticipated for lower elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

NWS wants to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.