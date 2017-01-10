Winter Fest West XVIII brings 4 Grays Harbor teams to North Beach High School

4 local schools will meet on the North Beach this month in a battle of the C Squads.

Tournament Coordinator Bob Wiley tells KXRO North Beach High School will be the site of a Boys C-Squad basketball tournament on Monday. January 16.

Winter Fest West XVIII will be held inside the Hyak Arena and will feature 4 local teams. North Beach, Elma, Hoquiam, and Willapa Valley C-Squads will all face each other to find out who is the top local team and take home the trophy.

Tickets are available either as an all-day pass or for individual games for $5.00 per person at the door, with kids 12 and under free.

 

Game #1 9:00 am Elma “C” vs North Beach “C”
Game #2 10:30 am Willapa Valley “C” vs Hoquiam “C”
Intermission 12:00 pm
Consolation Game 1:00 pm Loser #1 vs Loser #2
Title Game 2:30 pm Winner #1 vs Winner #2

 

 

