Winter Fest West XVIII brings 4 Grays Harbor teams to North Beach High School

4 local schools will meet on the North Beach this month in a battle of the C Squads.
Tournament Coordinator Bob Wiley tells KXRO North Beach High School will be the site of a Boys C-Squad basketball tournament on Monday. January 16.
Winter Fest West XVIII will be held inside the Hyak Arena and will feature 4 local teams. North Beach, Elma, Hoquiam, and Willapa Valley C-Squads will all face each other to find out who is the top local team and take home the trophy.
Tickets are available either as an all-day pass or for individual games for $5.00 per person at the door, with kids 12 and under free.
|Game #1
|9:00 am
|Elma “C” vs North Beach “C”
|Game #2
|10:30 am
|Willapa Valley “C” vs Hoquiam “C”
|Intermission
|12:00 pm
|Consolation Game
|1:00 pm
|Loser #1 vs Loser #2
|Title Game
|2:30 pm
|Winner #1 vs Winner #2
Comments