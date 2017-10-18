Wind and rain cause multiple power outages
By KXRO News
|
Oct 18, 2017 @ 4:27 PM

Today’s storm has caused multiple power outages across the region.

According to the Grays Harbor PUD, as of just after 4pm, over 7000 customers are in the dark.

From the PUD website:

Crews are beginning repairs to a tree damaged pole that has knocked out power to nearly 1800 customers. The outage area includes Axford Prairie, Lake Quinault, , , Kalaloch, the Road south to Turner Bridge and the Wynoochee Dam.

There is no estimate of restoration at this time.

Over 5600 customers are without power in Montesano and .

Crews are patrolling the system searching for the cause.

Related Content

Attorney General to speak in Aberdeen on October 2...
Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards over $225...
South H between Wishkah and Heron closing today
Boil Water Advisory remains for Central Park water
Garfield St interchange closing all day Aug. 23
One in custody and one at large after Wishkah burg...
Comments