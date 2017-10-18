Wind and rain cause multiple power outages

Today’s storm has caused multiple power outages across the region.

According to the Grays Harbor PUD, as of just after 4pm, over 7000 customers are in the dark.

From the PUD website:

Crews are beginning repairs to a tree damaged pole that has knocked out power to nearly 1800 customers. The outage area includes Axford Prairie, Lake Quinault, Amanda Park, Neilton, Kalaloch, the Wishkah Road south to Turner Bridge and the Wynoochee Dam.

There is no estimate of restoration at this time.

Over 5600 customers are without power in Montesano and Central Park.

Crews are patrolling the system searching for the cause.