There will be a new speed limit near Humptulips

The speed limit in Humptulips will be changing permanently.

Drivers will soon notice new speed limit signs along US 101 near Humptulips.

Crews will replace existing 60 mph speed limit signs with new 45 mph speed limit signs.

The permanent speed limit change will run on US 101 from milepost 109.15 near the Humptulips River to milepost 109.50 north of the intersection of US 101 and Kirkpatrick Road.

These changes are a result of a Washington State Department of Transportation study prompted by community concerns to address safety needs for all users of the highway.

The lowered speed limit will be enforceable as soon as new signs are posted, currently scheduled to be installed during the week of Sept. 25.