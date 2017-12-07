It will cost a bit more to find your way around US Forest Service lands

In an announcement, the forest service says that they will be increasing the price of their paper and plastic-coated maps.

They say that as of January , 2018 these maps will increase to $14.

Currently, U.S. Forest Service maps are listed through a link on their website around $10 apiece.

They say that this is the first time in nearly a decade that they have increased the price.

The Forest Service says that they continually update and enhance their maps and expect to make revisions more frequently as they apply new digital technology to the revisions.

They say that they are also working to increase the availability of digital maps. Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded here: www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

Olympic National Forest maps can be purchased at the following locations:

Olympic National Forest Supervisor’s Office

1835 Black Lake Blvd., SW

Olympia, WA 98512

Phone: 360-956-2401

Hood Canal Ranger District – Quilcene

295142 Highway 101, S. PO Box 280 Quilcene, WA 98376 Phone: 360-765-2200

Pacific Ranger District – Forks 437 Tillicum Lane Forks, WA 98331 Phone: 360-374-6522

Pacific Ranger District – Quinault 353 South Shore Road PO Box 9 Quinault, WA 98575 Phone: 360-288-2525

There are three ways to order maps from the National Forest Map Store (NFMS):

Online: NationalForestStore.com By phone: (406) 329-3024 By US Mail:

USDA Forest Service National Forest Store P.O. Box 7669 Missoula, MT 59807

In an effort to help offset the pricing increase for volume sales, starting January 1, 2018, discount pricing will be made available on sales of 10 or more maps of the same title. Discounted maps are only available when purchased through the NFMS.

The U.S. Forest Service is dedicated in researching, producing and distributing informative, accurate maps that can help improve the experience on America’s national forests and grasslands. Additional online resources that may help users enjoy the great outdoors are: