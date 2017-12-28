Wildcat Creek project moves lanes; McCleary drivers can expect delays

The second round of long-term traffic changes are coming to McCleary and the Wildcat Creek project.

Starting today, drivers can expect to see delays and adjustments, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Anyone driving in the area is currently using the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8.

During work hours, all traffic will shift onto the eastbound lanes as they are reconfigured to accommodate both directions of traffic.

The highway will remain this way through the spring of 2019.

During the traffic switch, drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays.

This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Like the first half of this project, crews will shift traffic to create room to build two remaining bridges.

The project is part of a larger WSDOT effort to replace culverts that act as a barrier to fish.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.