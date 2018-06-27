Who were those Good Samaritans June 18 in South Bend?

The Raymond Fire Department is looking for some Good Samaritans.

The Raymond Fire Department issued a notice saying that they are looking for 2 people who performed CPR following a Cardiac Arrest in South Bend.

They say that on Monday, June 18 around 3:15pm, they were sent to Linda’s Fish & Chip Stand in South Bend following a cardiac arrest. When they arrived they learned that two people had assisted by performing CPR before EMTs could arrive on scene.

Now, RFD says that they are “trying to located these awesome people who helped out with this call”, adding that their efforts “made all the difference”.

They are asking anyone who knows these people or how to contact them to call the City of Raymond Fire Department at 360 942-4144.