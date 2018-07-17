Who are the top businesses in Grays Harbor? Top non-profit?

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is asking residents for nominations for the 2018 Small, Large, and New Business of the Year as well as Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award to be presented at the 127th Annual Leaders Banquet & Business Recognition Awards.

In a release, GGHI says that nominations will be accepted through Wednesday August 15th, 2018.

The Business Recognition Awards are an annual event meant to recognize excellence in Grays Harbor’s business community and economy. They awards are given to businesses and non-profits that have made exceptional contributions to their community and region or have impacted the business community in a positive way.

In order to be nominated, the organization must be an active member of GGHI. For questions regarding nomination eligibility, please call GGHI at (360) 532-7888 or stop into the office at 506 Duffy Street in Aberdeen to pick up a membership directory.

All nominations are completely confidential, and once nominations are closed, there will be a final voting process that will determine the winners in each category.

The winners will then be announced at the 127th Annual Leaders Banquet & Business Recognition Awards that will take place on October 12th at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores.

In order to nominate a company or non-profit, click on the SurveyMonkey link and follow the nominating instructions here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/5HXKN79 .