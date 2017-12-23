White Christmas may be more than just “dreaming”

New predictions from the National Weather Service in Seattle are predicting snow in some areas of Western Washington.

According to their release, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8am to 10pm on Sunday for the Willapa Hills region.

This means that with snow and freezing rain expected, 1-3 inches of snow are possible in the lowlands, with up to 6 inches in outlying areas.

Previous predictions have shown snow levels only in areas at higher elevations, avoiding the centralized areas of Grays Harbor, with approximately 2 inches of snow falling Friday night in areas of Wishkah.

Hazardous winter weather driving conditions may arise Sunday night and Monday as snow and possible patches of ice may make roads slick.