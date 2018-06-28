When & where can you discharge fireworks locally?

Multiple fireworks displays will be available for the public this 4th of July in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
|GRAYS HARBOR
|Aberdeen
|Date: July 4, 2018
Event: Splash Festival
General Location: Morrison Park
http://chamber.graysharbor.org/events/details/splash-festival-9505
|Ocean Shores
|Date: July 4, 2018
Event: Quinault Beach 4th of July Celebration Shores
General Location: Quinault Beach Resort
|Westport
|Date: July 4, 2018
Event: Booming Bay Fireworks Display
General Location: Westport Marina
http://www.westportgrayland-chamber.org/calendar.php
|PACIFIC
|Ilwaco
|Date: July 7, 2018
Event: Independence Day Fireworks
General Location: Long Beach
https://www.portofilwaco.com/events/
|Long Beach
|Date: July 4, 2018
Event: Long Beach 4th of July
General Location: City of Long Beach
https://funbeach.com/events/main-events/
If you prefer to discharge your own fireworks, the restrictions change depending on where you are within the area.
|Location
|Legal Discharge Dates
|Aberdeen
|9am-midnight July 4
|Hoquiam
|9am-midnight July 3 & 4
|Cosmopolis
|9am-midnight July 4
|Montesano
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|Elma
|Noon-11pm July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|McCleary
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|Oakville
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 39am-midnight July 4
|Ocean Shores
|Noon-11pm July 2 & 3
Noon-midnight July 4
Only allowed on the beach between the Marine View Drive Beach Access and the Damon Beach Approach a minimum of one hundred feet west of the dunes.
|Westport
|9am-11pm July 4
Only allowed along the beach at Half Moon Bay at least 200 feet west of the beach grass line.
|Grays Harbor County
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|Raymond
|Noon June 28-noon July 5
|South Bend
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|Long Beach
|Noon to 11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
9am-11pm July 5
Prohibited at any time within one hundred feet (100′) of either side of Pacific Avenue from the southern right of way of Tenth Street South to the northern right of way of Bolstad.
|Ilwaco
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
|Pacific County
|Noon-11pm June 28
9am-11pm June 29-July 3
9am-midnight July 4
Always check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or using fireworks, as a number of cities and counties have fireworks restrictions or bans.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, fire officials remind visitors that fireworks are prohibited on all national forests.
“Fireworks of any kind are prohibited on the Olympic National Forest,” says Micah Johnson, Zoned Fire Management Officer, “we welcome visitors to our public lands, however, we ask that everyone stay safe and deal with fire responsibly.”
Fireworks are banned on national forests at all times, regardless of weather conditions. Violators can be subject to a maximum penalty of a pine of $5000 and/or up to six months in jail. Additionally, anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.
If you plan on having a campfire, please remember:
- Know before you go whether campfires are allowed where you are visiting and check if fire conditions have changed.
- Use a designated fire ring when available.
- Keep fires away from low-hanging vegetation.
- Keep water and a shovel nearby.
- Extinguish all campfires before leaving – remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
Officials also remind anyone enjoying the holiday to remember the three “B‘s” of fireworks safety:
- Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors
- Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks
- Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris
In 2017, the State Fire Marshal’s Office received 345 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies in Washington State; 262 injuries and 83 fires. The majority of these incidents occurred on the Fourth of July.
Incidents of greatest concern:
- 262 injuries reported; 11 percent higher than the 10 year average.
- 83 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $59,200.
- 54 injuries and 6 fires were caused by devices that are illegal to own or possess in Washington State.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced that over 700 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued in 2018, representing a 13.6% increase, 85 more licenses than the previous year.
The counties seeing the largest increase in retail fireworks stand licenses are: Pierce County, 10% increase, 10 licenses more than last year; followed by Whatcom County, 56% increase, 9 licenses more than last year.
Legal sale of consumer fireworks begins June 28, 2018, at noon and ends on July 5, 2018, at 9:00 pm.
A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks. Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before using fireworks.
For more information about fireworks safety or the fireworks laws for your area, visit the State Fire Marshal’s fireworks webpage at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/