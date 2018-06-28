When & where can you discharge fireworks locally?

Multiple fireworks displays will be available for the public this 4th of July in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County.

GRAYS HARBOR Aberdeen Date: July 4, 2018

Event: Splash Festival

General Location: Morrison Park

http://chamber.graysharbor.org/events/details/splash-festival-9505 Ocean Shores Date: July 4, 2018

Event: Quinault Beach 4th of July Celebration Shores

General Location: Quinault Beach Resort Westport Date: July 4, 2018

Event: Booming Bay Fireworks Display

General Location: Westport Marina

http://www.westportgrayland-chamber.org/calendar.php PACIFIC Ilwaco Date: July 7, 2018

Event: Independence Day Fireworks

General Location: Long Beach

https://www.portofilwaco.com/events/ Long Beach Date: July 4, 2018

Event: Long Beach 4th of July

General Location: City of Long Beach

https://funbeach.com/events/main-events/

If you prefer to discharge your own fireworks, the restrictions change depending on where you are within the area.

Location Legal Discharge Dates Aberdeen 9am-midnight July 4 Hoquiam 9am-midnight July 3 & 4 Cosmopolis 9am-midnight July 4 Montesano Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4 Elma Noon-11pm July 3

9am-midnight July 4 McCleary Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4 Oakville Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3 9am-midnight July 4 Ocean Shores Noon-11pm July 2 & 3

Noon-midnight July 4

Only allowed on the beach between the Marine View Drive Beach Access and the Damon Beach Approach a minimum of one hundred feet west of the dunes. Westport 9am-11pm July 4

Only allowed along the beach at Half Moon Bay at least 200 feet west of the beach grass line. Grays Harbor County Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4 Raymond Noon June 28-noon July 5 South Bend Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4 Long Beach Noon to 11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4

9am-11pm July 5

Prohibited at any time within one hundred feet (100′) of either side of Pacific Avenue from the southern right of way of Tenth Street South to the northern right of way of Bolstad. Ilwaco Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4 Pacific County Noon-11pm June 28

9am-11pm June 29-July 3

9am-midnight July 4

Always check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or using fireworks, as a number of cities and counties have fireworks restrictions or bans.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, fire officials remind visitors that fireworks are prohibited on all national forests.

“Fireworks of any kind are prohibited on the Olympic National Forest,” says Micah Johnson, Zoned Fire Management Officer, “we welcome visitors to our public lands, however, we ask that everyone stay safe and deal with fire responsibly.”

Fireworks are banned on national forests at all times, regardless of weather conditions. Violators can be subject to a maximum penalty of a pine of $5000 and/or up to six months in jail. Additionally, anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.

If you plan on having a campfire, please remember:

Know before you go whether campfires are allowed where you are visiting and check if fire conditions have changed.

Use a designated fire ring when available.

Keep fires away from low-hanging vegetation.

Keep water and a shovel nearby.

Extinguish all campfires before leaving – remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Officials also remind anyone enjoying the holiday to remember the three “B‘s” of fireworks safety:

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

In 2017, the State Fire Marshal’s Office received 345 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies in Washington State; 262 injuries and 83 fires. The majority of these incidents occurred on the Fourth of July.

Incidents of greatest concern:

262 injuries reported; 11 percent higher than the 10 year average.

83 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $59,200.

54 injuries and 6 fires were caused by devices that are illegal to own or possess in Washington State.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced that over 700 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued in 2018, representing a 13.6% increase, 85 more licenses than the previous year.

The counties seeing the largest increase in retail fireworks stand licenses are: Pierce County, 10% increase, 10 licenses more than last year; followed by Whatcom County, 56% increase, 9 licenses more than last year.

Legal sale of consumer fireworks begins June 28, 2018, at noon and ends on July 5, 2018, at 9:00 pm.

A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks. Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before using fireworks.

For more information about fireworks safety or the fireworks laws for your area, visit the State Fire Marshal’s fireworks webpage at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/