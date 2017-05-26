Whale on Grays Harbor beach will be left to rot

A whale found washed ashore at a beach in Grays Harbor will be left to rot.

The Washington State Parks says that on Tuesday a dead juvenile gray whale was found south of Twin Harbors State Park.

The female whale which is about 1 to 2 years old is about 30 feet long.

State Parks says that a whale stranding coordinator from Cascadia Research performed a necropsy on the whale on Wednesday and said the whale likely died from a traumatic injury, but the source of the trauma isn’t clear at this time.

After consulting with experts, State Parks will leave the whale carcass on the beach to decompose naturally, which will provide food for the area’s native wildlife and birds.

They say that removing and disposing of the whale’s carcass would be a costly venture.

According to the Parks department visitors can expect strong, unpleasant smells as the carcass rots over the summer months.

If you come across the whale, please view it from a safe distance or avoid the area entirely.

You can find the original parks post below.