A whale became beached near Kalaloch

Teams from the NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network provided care to a juvenile gray whale that became stranded near Kalaloch.

According to a report, the whale is believed to have become stranded on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the whale was said to be in poor condition, but alive. NOAA says that the whale attempted to return to the ocean at high tide, but had been unsuccessful.

Olympic National Park and NOAA Fisheries have coordinated the response, and officials are monitoring the scene.

They urged the public not to try to reach the whale.

Teams from the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network have been providing care for the whale, protecting it from the sun and scavengers, while using buckets to haul water to keep the whale as wet as possible.

According to the report, between 2006 to 2016, 205 gray whales became stranded on the West Coast.