Westport/Ilwaco salmon fisheries closing

The ocean salmon fishery off Westport and Ilwaco will close early.

Announced on Thursday, Marine Area 1 in Ilwaco and Marine Area 2 in Westport will close as of next week.

Both ocean fisheries will close to salmon fishing as of 11:59 pm on Tuesday, August 22.

This closure will impact all salmon.

According to officials, the estimated catch so far indicates that anglers will reach quotas for coho salmon by the end of the day Tuesday.

Closing the salmon fishery early will help ensure compliance with conservation requirements.

The Westport and Ilwaco fisheries would have closed earlier in August, but transfers in quota by the commercial troll fishery to the recreational fishery allowed them to remain open.

Marine Areas 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay) and the Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River remain open as scheduled.