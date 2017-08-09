Westport Winery Garden Resort in running for favorite winery restaurant in US

Westport Winery is currently in the running for Favorite Winery Restaurant in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice awards for 2017.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice is sponsored by 10Best.com.

On the official voting page, USA Today states, “When paired well, wine and food have the ability to lift each other up, each enhanced by the other”.

Kim Roberts, owner of Westport Winery, posted on Facebook Tuesday saying;

“Hey team, we are now at #5 in the USA Today contest! This is awesome.

I really need each of you to vote every day and to have your family and friends vote too. This is our opportunity to put Grays Harbor on the national stage. What a great gift to our community to have this honor.”

The leaderboard on the contest is now closed to public viewing to preserve the surprise of the final winners are announced at 9pm PST on Friday, August 18.

The poll features 20 wineries across the country, nominated by “a panel of American wine experts”, who also feature a restaurant on-site.

On their post, USA Today says;

“Fresh, healthy and homemade – these three words describe the food on offer at Westport Winery Garden Resort”.

Residents can vote daily on each device they have, cell phone/computer/tablet, in the poll until Monday, August 14 at 9am PST.

Read the official Readers’ Choice rules here.

