Westport tuna anglers wanted for major tv network show

Local tuna anglers could be on a new TV show.
Pilgrim Studios announced that they are casting now for “hard-working commercial crews” in Westport to be on a new TV series on the 2017 tuna season, and the documentary series would appear on “a major TV network”
Anyone who appears on the show will be paid.
There is no indication which network is working on the show, although Pilgrim Studios also works with the shows “Wicked Tuna” and “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks”.
The casting call specifically says that the series will “spotlight the dedicated work of the men and women in the Pacific Northwest’s longfin fishery”.
Castings will be done in Washington and Oregon, specifically Westport and Newport, OR.
Taping for the first season will be done near Ilwaco from approximately August 9 to October 2, 2017.
Any local anglers are asked to email LongFinCasting@gmail.com with their name, the name of their boat, phone number, a recent photo of yourself, and a brief explanation of why your crew should be on the show.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOU MEET ALL OF THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
- You must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of the United States to apply for participation on the Program.
- If you are chosen to appear on the Program, you must be available for the taping of the first season of the Program in the Ilwaco, Washington area, from approximately August 9 to October 2, 2017 and for possible subsequent seasons.
- Participant must not be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become one from the date his or her application is submitted to Producers until one (1) year after the initial broadcast of the Program.
- Participant must never have been charged with, nor convicted of a felony or have criminal charges pending against him or her.
- If you are selected as a potential participant, you will be required to execute waivers and release agreements required by Producer, the Network, or any of their licensees, successors or assigns.
- Participant must agree to undergo background checks.