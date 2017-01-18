Does Westport need an Event Center?

Whether or not Westport needs their own event center will be the question asked to residents this month.

The Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce announced that they are sponsoring a meeting on January 24 to discuss the desire and need for such a facility on the South Beach.

According to the Chamber, the purpose of the meeting is to “give local business owners and residents an opportunity to share their opinions and ideas” before beginning the initial planning of an event center, as well as looking at alternatives for the area.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 6:30 pm at McCausland Hall.

Residents are encouraged to attend.

The Westport South Beach Historical Society will host the meeting, with Historical Society Executive Director John Shaw moderating the discussion.