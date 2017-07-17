Westport man under the influence flips car on HW 105

A man who was under the influence was sent to the hospital after rolling his car over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday morning at about 2:00am a 25 year old Westport man was heading south on Highway 105 in a 2003 Ford Mustang.

According to the State Patrol his car left the road to the right, rolled, and came to rest on its top near Ocosta.

The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of the accident was a DUI and charges are pending.