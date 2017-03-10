Westport man arrested for possessing child pornography

A Westport man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that detectives arrested a 68 year old Westport man for possession of child pornography and they say the initial investigation started while the suspect was living in the Aberdeen area.

A search warrant was served at his residence and computers and media storage devices were seized and they were searched by the State Patrol’s high tech crime lab.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the devices contained over 140 images of child pornography.

The arrest was made after the results from the crime lab were received.

After the arrest and further investigation, Detectives were able to obtain a second search warrant for the man’s Westport residence and four more computers and three more external hard drives were seized.

The Sheriff’s Office believes they contain additional child pornography.

At this time detectives do not believe the images located are related to children living in Grays Harbor County.

The investigation is continuing and the suspect may face additional charges.