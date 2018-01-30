Westport man arrested after fighting with officers

A Westport man was arrested for assault after fighting with officers.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Friday night at about 6:00pm, deputies responded to a disorderly man at a mobile home park in the 1800 block of South Montesano Street of Westport.

They say the man was yelling and screaming in the park, pounding on the side of his travel trailer, and threatening to shoot somebody.

Westport Police also responded to the call and one of their officers arrived on scene first.

According to police when the officer attempted to contact the man he became violent and fought with the officer.

The man damaged the officer’s taser and fled into his trailer.

The Westport Officer received a minor injury to his hand during the altercation.

The deputies and officers tried to convince the man to exit his trailer but he refused.

The patrol sergeant for the Sheriff’s Office was familiar with the man, a 39 year old Westport resident with mental health related issues.

The Sheriff’s Office says that officers entered the trailer and the man started throwing things at them.

The man was taken into custody but he fought with the officers throughout their contact with him.

According to police medical personnel was called due to the use of a taser on the man and he also received a minor cut to his face.

The man was then transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital where he was medically cleared and then transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail.

He was booked on two counts of Assault 3rd degree as well as malicious mischief for intentionally damaging the taser from the first officer on scene.