Westport looking at a plan for their parks on Feb. 23

The City of Westport will be taking a look at their plan for Parks & Recreation, and they are asking for public input.

The City of Westport, along with the Grays Harbor Council of Governments, is inviting the public to join an open house regarding the City’s Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 6 – 8pm at McCausland Hall, 2201 Westhaven Dr., Westport.

The City says that it is updating its Comprehensive Plan so that it might become eligible for additional state funding after the plan is approved.

The open house is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the plan and proposed future activities and to provide feedback.

For planning purposes only, the public can give their anonymous feedback online in a survey at the City’s website at www.ci.westport.wa.us.

Hard copies of the survey will also be available at City Hall.

The survey is now open and will close on March 15th.