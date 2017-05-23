Westport emergency preparedness meeting postponed

The Emergency Management Public Preparedness Forum scheduled for tonight in Westport has been postponed.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace tells KXRO that the event, scheduled for the Westport Library, has been postponed per request by the library.

In January, Wallace announced that these meetings would be held in cities throughout the area for anyone that wanted to learn more about local risks and hazards.

“Our goal is to appear in all areas of the county to inform about the risk and hazards to each area, as well as what can be done to reduce the impact of any events upon their community, home and family.”

In April, a Preparedness Forum in Ocean Shores was also postponed.

Wallace said that they will work to reschedule another date in the near future.