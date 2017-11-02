Westport catch went up/value went down in 2016

The federal government says American fisheries grew by a little more than 2 percent in value last year, even with fishermen bringing slightly less fish to shore.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says in an annual report released Wednesday that U.S. commercial fishermen brought 9.6 billion pounds (4.3 billion kilograms) of seafood to land last year — down 1.5 percent from 2015.

Westport ranked 10th in total catch with 108 million lbs. This is up from 84 million lbs in 2015.

Despite the total weight, Westport saw a decline from 2015 to 2016, ranked 14th for 2106 in value with $59 million in seafood landed. This is down from $65 million a year prior.

The total catch for the US was valued at $5.3 billion, 2.1 percent more than in 2015. The largest U.S. commercial fishery remains the Alaska pollock, which came close to a record year in catch volume.

The report says the U.S. also imported more seafood in 2016 than the previous year. The average American ate almost 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) of fish and shellfish last year, slightly down from 2015.

Data and images from National Marine Fisheries Service (2017) Fisheries of the United States, 2016. U.S. Department of Commerce,

NOAA Current Fishery Statistics No. 2016.

Available at: https://www.st.nmfs.noaa.gov/commercial-fisheries/fus/fus16/index