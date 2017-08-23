Wellness Center groundbreaking set for September 15

Summit Pacific Medical Center will break ground on their Wellness Center on September 15.

The new, three story, 60,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open to the public in 2019, according to Summit Pacific.

The facility is anticipated to cost $24-27 million, according to figures forecast by former CEO Reneé Jensen.

Funding for the project was expected to be approved in February, through a loan and private investment, with a May/June groundbreaking and grand opening in the summer of 2018.

According to Jensen in January, “Our intent is for this facility to become the health and wellness hub of our community. Somewhere you would go to for both clinical visits such as check-ups and mammograms and non-clinical activities such as cooking classes, support groups and enjoying the playground with your kids,” Jensen shared. “Therefore we want to hear from the community to learn what you want to see and what services you feel might be missing.”

Changes in federal funding expectations forced the Public Hospital District to adjust their start date. A USDA loan was being sought when first announced. Following the election of President Donald Trump, USDA funding has declined nationwide.

CEO Josh Martin tells KXRO that the decision to set a September 15 groundbreaking was made late last week.

Bids are being accepted on the project.

The event, according to an invite sent to KXRO, will include “a formal program, turning of the soil and a champagne toast.”

The event is scheduled on Friday, September 15, at 4pm at the site of the future building on the same property as Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.