“Wellness Center” could break ground in May for Summit Pacific

Summit Pacific Medical Center could break ground on their new Wellness Center within the next few months.

At a meeting on Wednesday, CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center Reneé Jensen spoke about the plans for the new facility, and what may be included into the new facility. Jensen says that the $24-27 million project could break ground soon.

The Wellness Center is projected to be a new 3 level, 60,000 square foot facility built on land adjacent to the current hospital in Elma.

No tax levy would be put to residents to pay for construction.

Funding for the build is being sought primarily through a loan with possible additional private investment.

While including rooms for additional primary care providers, the Wellness Center would be much more than a hospital. The project would be home to a pharmacy, full café, 2 story climbing wall, full covered playground, as well as a gym for physical therapy and rooms available for health education, massage, acupuncture, and other alternative medicines.

Funding for the project is expected to be approved in February, with a May/June groundbreaking, and grand opening in June/July 2018.