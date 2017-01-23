Weekend earthquakes bring no local injuries/damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday

The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.

A Grays Harbor County dispatcher said that there are no reports of damage.

Over the weekend, Grays Harbor Emergency Management reported an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in the Solomon Islands.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace said that despite the size, the National Tsunami Warning Center indicated there was no tsunami danger for the West Coast.