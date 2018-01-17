Weather Warning, Watch, and Advisory for coast

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning from midnight tonight to midnight on Thursday for Pacific County, and a Coastal Flood Watch for Grays Harbor from 4:00 am early Thursday morning through 10:00 pm Thursday evening.

Pacific County Emergency Management says that waters are predicted to be “very high between 27 – 32 feet” and the highest tides are expected in the northern parts of Willapa Bay.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tells KXRO that Coastal Flooding is possible along the coast during high tides on Thursday.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued through this evening for sustained winds 20-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

“Large swell of 25 Feet or more should reach the coast on Thursday, pushing water onto the coast and into harbors.”

According to the report, high tides in Aberdeen will be around 2:22 am and 1:40 pm on Thursday, while Westport tides will occur 30 minutes prior.

“Saltwater levels in and near Grays Harbor could exceed Astronomical Predictions by 1 to 3 Feet.”

We could see flooding along low-lying areas, and localized erosion

“Downtown Westport has seen flooding during episodes of extremely high swell in years past.”

This prediction could change as Thursday approaches.

Coastal residents are being asked to be alert and take action to protect property.