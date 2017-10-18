WDFW to stock more than 100,000 trout in Washington lakes

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tell KXRO that they will stock at least 45 Washington lakes with “catchable-size trout” this fall. This is in addition to the millions of smaller trout each spring, many of which will have grown to catchable size.

WDFW have already stocked local waters with almost 600 fish since September, although since March of this year almost 32,000 fish have been put into Grays Harbor lakes. These fish average 1.2 lbs, although many are 5-7 lbs.

“Fall can be one of the best times of the year to reel in a nice-sized trout, and fishing should be terrific over the next few months,” said Steve Thiesfeld, WDFW’s inland fish program manager. “Most of the stocked trout are 13 to 15 inches long, with a few larger ones in the mix.”

Some of the lakes recently stocked include Lake Sylvia and Lake Aberdeen. In Pacific County, 3000 fish have been placed into Cases Pond, Black Lake, Snag Lake, and Radar Hill Pond this month.

Dozens of additional lakes across the state will be stocked throughout the state in October and November.

The complete list of lakes to be stocked, and the department’s recently updated stocking plan, are available for viewing at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/fall-into-fishing/

The fall fish plants are in response to anglers’ requests to increase fall and winter trout fishing opportunities, said Thiesfeld.

The effort also includes stocking lakes across the state for the Nov. 24 Black Friday opener, which offers anglers the opportunity to skip the shopping malls, get outside and enjoy fishing on the day after Thanksgiving.

For up-to-date stocking information this fall, anglers should follow the department on Twitter or Facebook, accessible from http://wdfw.wa.gov, or see the department’s weekly catchable trout stocking report at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/

To participate, anglers must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2018.