WDFW seeks public comment on proposed 2018-20 hunting seasons

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on the 2018-20 hunting seasons.

Comments are being accepted from the public through February 14 to help finalize proposed regulations for hunting seasons that begin this year.

To review and comment on the proposals, visit the department’s website starting Jan. 24 at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/.

The proposed rules are based on the objectives and strategies contained in the new 2015-21 Game Management Plan, said Anis Aoude, WDFW game manager.

The plan is available on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/01676/.

“We appreciate the input we’ve received over the past months and encourage everyone interested in the 2018-20 hunting seasons to review and comment on the proposed rules before final action is taken,” Aoude said.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will also take public comment on the proposed recommendations at its March 16-17 meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee.

Final commission action is scheduled to take place at the April 12-16 meeting.