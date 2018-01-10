WDFW seeks public comment on proposed 2018-20 hunting seasons
By KXRO News
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on the 2018-20 hunting seasons.

Comments are being accepted from the public through February 14 to help finalize proposed regulations for hunting seasons that begin this year.

To review and comment on the proposals, visit the department’s website starting Jan. 24 at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/.

The proposed rules are based on the objectives and strategies contained in the new 2015-21 Game Management Plan, said Anis Aoude, game manager.

The plan is available on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/01676/.

“We appreciate the input we’ve received over the past months and encourage everyone interested in the 2018-20 hunting seasons to review and comment on the proposed rules before final action is taken,” Aoude said.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will also take public comment on the proposed recommendations at its March 16-17 meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee.

Final commission action is scheduled to take place at the April 12-16 meeting.

Related Content

2 local properties, 9 statewide, looking to be bou...
WDFW says brant season opens this weekend in Pacif...
WDFW reminds you to be mindful of winter weather w...
Dead ducks near Montesano being investigated
Coho limits in place starting Jan. 1 on Willapa
New Year’s clam digs approved for local beaches
Comments