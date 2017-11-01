WDFW seeks members for Master Hunter Advisory Group

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting letters of interest through Dec. 31 for membership on its Master Hunter Advisory Group.

The group, which represents master hunters statewide, advises WDFW on issues and opportunities affecting master hunters and the Master Hunter Permit Program.

Five volunteer positions will be opening on the 15-member group in April including two that citizens of Grays Harbor can apply for.

Members serve three-year terms and all appointees must retain their Master Hunter certification status throughout their entire term.

The new appointees will start on April 1, 2018.

The group’s bylaws state that at least two advisory group members should reside within each of the six WDFW administrative regions.

Letters of interest will be accepted from applicants for single positions in Region 1, Region 2, and Region 5, as well as two open positions for those in any county in the state.

Applicants for membership on the advisory group are asked to submit letters of interest explaining why they want to be a member of the Master Hunter Advisory Group, what qualifies them to be a member, and how they can help the group achieve its goals.

The application process is open to all certified master hunters with no ongoing legal proceedings or convictions in the last 10 years under the state’s fish and wildlife enforcement code.

The Master Hunter Advisory Group meets at least four times per year, usually in Ellensburg.

Members serve as volunteers and do not receive direct compensation, but mileage reimbursement is provided by the WDFW to attend meetings.

Members can expect to donate 75 to 100 hours of their time during their three-year term.

Letters should be sent to Kris Thorson at Kristopher.thorson@dfw.wa.gov or to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Wildlife Program, Master Hunter Section, Attn: Kris Thorson, 600 Capitol Way North, Olympia, WA 98501-1091.

Interested master hunters are advised to review the Master Hunter Permit Program webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/masterhunter/.