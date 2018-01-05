WDFW says brant season opens this weekend in Pacific County

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the brant season for Pacific County starts this weekend.

According to the department the traditional 10-day brant season in Pacific County will open Jan. 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20 and 21.

WDFW reminds hunters to familiarize themselves with local regulations and boundaries.

Information on brant seasons is available in WDFW’s Migratory Waterfowl and Upland Game Seasons hunting pamphlet at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/.

Brant hunters are reminded they must possess a valid migratory bird authorization and brant harvest report card.