WDFW reminds you to be mindful of winter weather while outdoors

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding residents to be mindful of the weather this winter.

They say in Washington the start of the New Year is a great time to hunt for waterfowl, fish for steelhead, and enjoy viewing wildlife, but weather is an important consideration.

Preparation is essential for any outdoor activity, especially in winter.

Check the weather conditions, river conditions and road conditions, and let people know where you’re going before heading out.

Those that do head outdoors this month can enjoy waterfowl hunting where winter storms are good news – up to a point – for hunters, who welcome the surge of ducks and geese that comes with wet, blustery weather.

Success rates for waterfowl hunters typically pick up when storms roll in.

Fishing for hatchery steelhead also continues on several rivers on both sides of the Cascades.

For more information about fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities available this month, see the Weekender Regional Reports posted on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/weekender/.

These reports are updated throughout the month to provide current information about recreational opportunities around the state.