WDFW meeting could change local hunting rules; open only to certain hunters

An upcoming meeting for local hunters will decide if rules should be introduced to Game Management Unit 660, or Minot Peak.

Anthony Novack, District Wildlife Biologist – Pacific and Grays Harbor Counties with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife released the results of a survey of hunters who used GMU 660.

Novack says that public meetings and an online survey to assess statewide opinions about various proposals for changes to the 2018-2020 hunting seasons were held earlier in the year.

One issue presented was how to manage for a trophy black-tailed deer opportunity in GMU 660.

This could include options to increase the number of 4 pt or better black-tailed bucks harvested after 3 years.

“Changes to general deer season hunting opportunity may allow more bucks to survive to an older age class.”

Multiple options were presented to increase the amount of trophies available.

This includes changing the November late buck season to permit only, implementing a 3 pt or better restricton, limiting non-permit hinters to spike or 2 pt bucks, or ending the October modern firearm season early.

In the survey, 29% of those who responded says that their chances of harvesting a trophy black0tailed deer from GMU 660 were “Poor”, while both “Fair” and “Very Poor” both received 35%.

Despite these figures, 44% of those who responded said that they would not approve of restrictions to the season if changes were made to produce more trophy bucks.

66% of respondents said that they used a private timber access permit during the hunting season.

In a statewide survey saw 37% of those who responded saying they would like to see no change to how WDFW handles GMU 660.

KXRO Outdoor Correspondent Dan Boeholt told KXRO that the meeting is being held October 2 in Elma.

Novack tells KXRO that since any changes would only affect deer hunters in GMU 660, they are having a focused meeting open to those who responded to the survey and indicated that they wanted to participate.

Summary Results

GMU 660 – Black-Tailed Deer Hunter Survey – 2017

1.) N= 135 How would you rank your chances of harvesting a trophy black-tailed deer during the general season (circle one)

A) Excellent 1% D) Poor 29% B) Good 8% E) Very Poor 27% C) Fair 27% F) Don’t Know 2%

2.) N= 135 Within the GMU you typically hunt, would you approve of restrictions to the general deer season and total harvest if, that allows the area to produce more trophy bucks?

Yes 27% No 44% Maybe 28%

3.) N= 137 In 2016, did you purchase a private timber company access permit?

Yes 66% No 34%

4.) N=123 If you had to pick only one of the 5 options presented, which would be your preferred option?

End the October modern firearm season 4-7 days earlier 20% Implement a 3 pt or better antler restriction. ……………28% Adopt a spike or two point only antler point restriction for general seasons with larger bucks by permit only ……… 22% Change the November late buck season from a general season to hunting by permit only. ………………………………… 29%

5.) N=127 Which single one of these options is the least acceptable?

End the October modern firearm season 4-7 days earlier 28% Implement a 3 pt or better antler restriction. ……………24% Adopt a spike or two point only antler point restriction for general seasons with larger bucks by permit only……… 23% Change the November late buck season from a general season to hunting by permit only. ……………………………….. 23%

6.) N=137 Which type of weapon did you use for deer hunting last year?

A) Modern firearm – rifle 78% C) Muzzeloader 6% B) Archery 12% D) Multi season 4%

7.) N=138 Overall, how would you rate the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s management of Black-Tailed deer?

A) Excellent 3% D) Poor 22% B) Good 14% E) Very Poor 14% C) Fair 38% F) Don’t Know 7%

Same question posed to attendees of the various sportsmens show’s in 2012. Asked of deer hunters who primarily hunted in Western Washington. N=224

A) Excellent 9% D) Poor 20% B) Good 26% E) Very Poor 10% C) Fair 31% F) Don’t Know 2%

Statewide results from hunters responding to 3 yr package survey ——-

Q3. Issue: Manage for a trophy black-tailed deer opportunity in GMU 660. Background: Develop a quality buck black-tailed deer unit with the goal of increasing the number of 4 pt or better black-tailed bucks harvested from one GMU (660) after 3 years. Changes to general deer season hunting opportunity may allow more bucks to survive to an older age class. The potential changes to general deer seasons, outlined below, will be explored by directly surveying deer hunters who reported hunting in GMU 660 in 2016. Select and comment on an alternative: