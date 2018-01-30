WDFW looking for Master Hunters

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting applications for the Master Hunter Permit Program through Feb. 15, 2018.

The program, according to WDFW, is designed “to promote safe, lawful and ethical hunting, and to strengthen Washington’s hunting heritage and conservation ethic”.

Master Hunters participate in controlled hunts within the state, as well as volunteer on projects involving access to private lands, hunter education, and other topics.

“To qualify for the program, applicants must demonstrate a high level of skill and be committed to lawful and ethical hunting practices,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager.

Through mid-February, WDFW will hold four meetings designed to provide new information to current master hunters and to educate prospective applicants about the permit program.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Moses Lake: Jan. 27 from 2-5 p.m. at the CB Tech commons, 900 East Yonezawa Boulevard.

Olympia: Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Natural Resources Building room 172, 1111 Washington St. S.E.

Spokane: Feb. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at the INWC building, 6116 N. Market St.

Mill Creek: Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Boulevard. This orientation includes a CORT class.

Longview: Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St.

Hunters enrolling in the program must pay a $50 application fee, pass a criminal background check, pass a written test, demonstrate shooting proficiency, provide at least 20 hours of approved volunteer service and meet other qualifications described on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/masterhunter/.

Whipple encourages individuals who enroll in the program to prepare thoroughly for the written test, because applicants are allowed only one chance to re-take the exam.

There are approximately 1,650 certified master hunters currently enrolled in the program, which is administered by WDFW’s Wildlife Program.