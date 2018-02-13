WDFW fishing app needs beta testers

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has a new mobile app, and they are looking for people to beta test it.

In a release, WDFW announced that they have launched their free mobile fishing app prior to the official release in April.

The Fish Washington app is available for Android or iPhone and has “up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream and marine area in the state”.

According to the release, they say that the app has;

Interactive mapping to help anglers find fishing near them.

Details on harvest limits and allowable gear for fishable species in each body of water.

Access to the Fish Washington website and instructional videos designed to convey when, where and how to fish in Washington.

Locations of boat launches and other fishing access points.

Ability to add waypoints on maps, and report poaching in progress.

Downloadable updates and offline capacity designed for those who may not have cell service in remote areas or on the water.

The agency is hoping that anglers and others can use the app to work out any unanticipated bugs before it launches and “encourage scrutiny of how the rules will display for every water body in Washington”.

Some inconsistencies and errors may pop up given that the rules associated with every stream, lake and river in Washington have never been displayed on an app like this before.

Comments regarding the app should be left within the app stores or email MobileAppDev@dfw.wa.gov.