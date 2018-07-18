WDFW extends public comment on riparian ecosystem plan

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the public comment period on recommendations for the management of “riparian ecosystems” along the banks of rivers and streams throughout the state.

Terra Rentz, the department’s ecosystem services manager, said WDFW will now accept written comments through Aug. 17 on the recommendations contained in Riparian Ecosystems, Volume 2: Management Recommendations.

The original comment period was scheduled to end today.

The report is available online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/01988.

This new document updates and expands recommendations initially published in 1997 (https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/00029/) and “reflects input from WDFW stakeholders and tribal natural resource agencies”, she said.

Individuals and groups can submit written comments online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/phs/mgmt_recommendations/comments.html or by mail to;

Terra Rentz

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

P.O. Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98501.