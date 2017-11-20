WDFW Budget and Policy Advisory Group sets Dec. 6 meeting

The kick-off meeting for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Budget and Policy Advisory Group will hold their first meeting at the beginning of December.

The 20-member group, includes Greg Mueller of Westport and the Washington Trollers Association as well as Butch Smith of the Ilwaco Charter Association.

The group will help with strategic planning, development of legislative proposals, and budget requests.

The kick-off meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Room 186 of the South Puget Sound Community College campus in Lacey, 4220 6th Ave.

Its first job of the group will be to help WDFW “develop a long-term revenue plan in response to legislative direction”.

Lawmakers directed WDFW to complete three tasks to improve the department’s long-term financial stability and operational efficiency:

Develop a long-term plan to balance projected expenses and revenues by providing prioritized options for spending reductions and revenue increases.

Identify and implement management improvements and operating efficiencies.

Conduct a “zero-based budget review” to accompany the department’s proposed 2019-21 operating budget.

The Legislature directed WDFW to get public input on revenue options and to report their activities quarterly to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Governor’s budget office, and the Legislature.

Nate Pamplin, WDFW policy director, said this process represents the department’s first comprehensive management, operations, and financial review in more than 10 years.

“Rapid population growth and recent state and federal budget trends pose major challenges for fish and wildlife management,” Pamplin said. “The advisory committee will provide valuable perspectives and recommendations about the role the department plays in conservation and the outdoor economy.”

Pamplin said the advisory group members reflect the wide range of the department’s current and planned programs and services.

All meetings of the advisory group will be open to the public and will include public comment opportunities.

WDFW Budget and Policy Advisory Group